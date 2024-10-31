Top track

Niños Mutantes - Errante (Canción Mutante)

Concierto despedida Niños Mutantes

Sala Capitol
Thu, 31 Oct, 8:30 pm
GigsSantiago de Compostela
€27.50

About

Último concierto de Niños Mutantes en Galicia, poniendo el punto final a 30 años de trayectoria musical. Más de 1000 conciertos, 12 discos y una colección de canciones inolvidables como “Errante”, “Todo va a cambiar” o “No puedo más contigo”, que quedarán...

"Prohibida la entrada a menores de 16 años"
Organizado por Ernie Records
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Niños Mutantes

Venue

Sala Capitol

Rúa de Concepción Arenal, 5, 15702 Santiago de Compostela, A Coruña, Spain
Doors open8:30 pm

