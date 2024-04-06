Top track

At the Bay

Bel Cobain

O2 Institute3 Birmingham
Sat, 6 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsBirmingham
£13.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

At the Bay
About

Bel Cobain has proven herself to be a multi-dimensional artist, translating her message through stories, artwork, poetry, and, most favoured, her emotive musicality. Cobain's entrancing yet soft and mellow vocals have carried her across various genres, hig...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Woodburner.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bel Cobain

Venue

O2 Institute3 Birmingham

Digbeth, Birmingham B5 6DY, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

