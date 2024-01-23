DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Illuminismo Psichedelico: The Circus Is In Town

ARCA
Tue, 23 Jan, 7:00 pm
TalkMilano
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Illuminismo psichedelico è un podcast completamente dedicato alla psichedelia. In ogni puntata Federico di Vita intervista scienziati, artisti e intellettuali che conoscono a fondo l'argomento. Nelle puntate dal vivo, tra gli altri, sono stati ospiti Nicol...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Arca Milano

Lineup

Venue

ARCA

Via Rimini, 38, 20142 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

