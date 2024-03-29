DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
Get ready for BEEFMINCE’s biggest year yet! Come through 2024 and bring your BIG BALLS with you! The Grand serving of BEEFMINCE takes place every Bank Holiday weekend throughout the year and the first one for 2024 is a really GOOD one!
BEEFMINCE BIG BALL...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs