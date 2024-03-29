DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

BEEFMINCE BIG BALL

The Clapham Grand
Fri, 29 Mar, 9:00 pm
PartyLondon
£19.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Get ready for BEEFMINCE’s biggest year yet! Come through 2024 and bring your BIG BALLS with you! The Grand serving of BEEFMINCE takes place every Bank Holiday weekend throughout the year and the first one for 2024 is a really GOOD one!

BEEFMINCE BIG BALL...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Clapham Grand.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm
1250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs