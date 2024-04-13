Top track

Metrika - Ya t Has Corrido?

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Metrika

Heliogàbal
Sat, 13 Apr, 9:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€16.94The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Metrika - Ya t Has Corrido?
Got a code?

About

Metrika presenta su álbum “Madre Fundadora” en su primera gira por España.

Desde Castellón, Metrika nos trae letras y beats infernales, empezó a hacer música en 2020, su primer álbum “Fiat Voluntas Tua” lo publicó en 2022. El tema con el que saltó a la fa...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por PPL United.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Heliogàbal

Carrer de Ramón y Cajal, 80, 08012 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.