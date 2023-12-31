DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Blondies Brewery New Years Eve 2023-2024

Blondies Brewery
Sun, 31 Dec, 5:00 pm
GigsBarking
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Blondies Brewery welcomes you to close out 2023 with a bang and to celebrate with us closing out the year on a high at our new spot here at Blondies Brewery. weve got a double dj line up for you all the way til 2am!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by BLONDIES LONDON LTD.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Blondies Brewery

258 Church Road, Waltham Forest, London, E10 7JQ, United Kingdom
Doors open5:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.