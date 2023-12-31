DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Blondies Brewery welcomes you to close out 2023 with a bang and to celebrate with us closing out the year on a high at our new spot here at Blondies Brewery. weve got a double dj line up for you all the way til 2am!
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.