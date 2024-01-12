DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Muñecas Sucias

C'mon Everybody
Fri, 12 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
ComedyNew York
About

DONDE ESTAN MIS Muñecas Sucias?? 💅

On Friday Jan 12th at 8PM, comes the cuntiest comedy show for the baddies at Cmon Everybody highlighting Queer and BIPOC comedians, hosted by your fave Colombian primas @Michelladonna + @PAPIROSSABABY. 👅💋

Be ready to...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by C’mon Everybody.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

C'mon Everybody

325 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

