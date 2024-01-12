DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

New Now Showcase

Color Club Tavern
Fri, 12 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
From Free
twin coast is a chicago siblin duo that has been slowly grinding in the rock scene. From experimental dream pop to 30 minute noise rock freak out this band has it all!

Hypochrondiac is a richmond noise rock band who are playing their first ever chicago sh...

All ages
Presented by Local Universe.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Hypochondriac, Twin Coast

Color Club Tavern

4146 North Elston Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60618, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

