Beyoncé - Crazy In Love (feat. Jay-Z)

Caribbean groove dur les toits de paris

Tout Le Monde en Parle
Fri, 5 Jan, 11:00 pm
GigsParis
From Free

TOUS LES VENDREDIS pour la soirée ”CARRIBBEAN GROOVE " (23h00 à 5h00 )

Dans le restaurant club du TOUT LE MONDE EN PARLE

/// Musique mixée par nos DJs guests

Hip Hop , RnB, Latino,generaliste , zook afrobeat

Spot unique à Paris :

Terrasse couverte vég...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Tout le monde en parle
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Tout Le Monde en Parle

4 Rue Du Départ, 75015 Paris, France
Doors open11:00 pm

