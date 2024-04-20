Top track

Alavedra - La Jota del Poliamor

Alavedra + Parquesvr

La Nau
Sat, 20 Apr, 8:30 pm
GigsBarcelona
€16.94The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Alavedra + Parquesvr el 20 de abril en La Nau, BCN.

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por PPL United.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Alavedra, Parquesvr

Venue

La Nau

Carrer d'Àlaba, 30, 08005 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open8:30 pm

