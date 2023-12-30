Top track

Populous Dj set - MusicaLucis Festival 2023

Portici delle Teresiane
Sat, 30 Dec, 11:00 pm
GigsFasano
Free

About

Battito accellerato, fisici calienti: il 30 dicembre preparatevi ad un viaggio caleidoscopico in una dancefloor tutta esotica insieme a Populous!

Anche quest'anno, per il MusicaLucis Festival 2023 una sola regola: ballare, sudare e amare!

Populous dj set...

Tutte le età
Presentato dall'Associazione Culturae Itriae Culturae.
Venue

Portici delle Teresiane

Via Antonio Fogazzaro, 72015 Fasano Brindisi, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

