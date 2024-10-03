Top track

Bit Brigade - Dr. Wily's Castle

BIT BRIGADE performs "Super Mario World" + "F-Zero"

The Usual Place
Thu, 3 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLas Vegas
$22.13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

BIT BRIGADE perform rock covers of video game soundtracks while their gamer speedruns the game live!

On Thursday October 3rd, at The Usual Place in Las Vegas NV, Bit Brigade will be performing “Super Mario World” + “F-Zero” LIVE!

As seen at MAGFest, PAX...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Pulsar Presents.
Lineup

Bit Brigade

Venue

The Usual Place

100 South Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas, Nevada 89101, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

