Edoardo Ferrario - Performante Live Tour 2024

Teatro Brancaccio
Wed, 24 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
ComedyRoma
From €25.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Event information

Edoardo Ferrario torna a teatro con PERFORMANTE, il suo nuovo spettacolo di stand up comedy.

Tempi duri per i pigri e i poco mondani: non è più tollerata alcuna forma di ozio o di privacy, e oggi anche l’elettrauto sotto casa deve fare show business. Quin...

Tutte le età
Presentato da DNA concerti
Lineup

Edoardo Ferrario

Venue

Teatro Brancaccio

Via Merulana, 244, 00185 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open7:00 pm

