Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell - Ain't No Mountain High Enough

Northern Soul Girl Levanna: Dance Demonstration + Signing

Rough Trade Bristol
Fri, 12 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
From £16

About

Rough Trade Bristol is very excited to present an in-store dance demonstration and signing from Northern Soul Girl Levanna. This unique event celebrates the release of the new compilation album 'Wonderful Night' released via Charly Records.

All ages
Presented by Rough Trade.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Levanna

Venue

Rough Trade Bristol

3 New Bridewell, Nelson Street, Bristol BS1 2QD, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

