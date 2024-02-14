Top track

Ego Swim

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Kill Alters, Genital Shame, Stander

Saint Vitus Bar
Wed, 14 Feb 2024, 6:30 pm
GigsNew York
$19.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Ego Swim
Got a code?

About

Nothing's more romantic than seeing a band called Genital Shame on V-Day, right?

Don't miss the experimental intensity of NYC's Kill Alters, Genital Shame—the "trans Fenriz" from Pittsburgh—and genre-traversing Stander: one of Chicago's heaviest!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kill Alters, Stander

Venue

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.