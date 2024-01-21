DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Les Dimanchanteurs

Péniche Marcounet
Sun, 21 Jan 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsParis
€13.39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Adélys : Tout récemment auréolée du Coup de Cœur de l'Académie Charles Cros, une chanteuse à la pop fluide et organique, un ton tout en liberté, très actuel et original. Le jaune est mis, misez sur les délices d'Adélys !

Margot Madani : Ses ballades amour...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Peniche Marcounet.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Adélys

Venue

Péniche Marcounet

Port de l'Hotel de Ville, Paris 75004
Doors open6:00 pm

