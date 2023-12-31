Top track

House 2000

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Cieloterra Vice City

Cieloterra
Sun, 31 Dec, 11:00 pm
DJRoma
€20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

House 2000
Got a code?

About

Per la prima volta nella storia e solo per una notte, l’ex Fabbrica della Coca Cola, da voi conosciuta come @cieloterraroma aprirà nella sua interezza, diventando Cieloterra Vice City!

3 Stages di cui 1 mai visto prima

30 artisti da ogni parte del mondo...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da L'Attimo Fuggente S.r.l..
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

8
ZERO, Crystal Distortion, BONZA and 8 more

Venue

Cieloterra

Via di Portonaccio, 23, 00159 Roma RM, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.