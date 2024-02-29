DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

FLXRT PARTY

Doña
Thu, 29 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
SocialLondon
£11.22
FLXRT PARTY is a mixer and party where you will meet cute queers, make friends & listen to great music in the cosy vibes of Dona Bar.

We are an inclusive dating event for everyone in the queer community, especially trans folk and QTPOC

7pm - the mixer st...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by FLXRT.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Doña

Red Sequin Door, 92 Stoke Newington High St, London N16 7NY, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

