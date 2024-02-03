Top track

Warmer People x Dure Vie: Secret guest, Belaria, Mézigue b2b Olympe 4000

Village Underground
Sat, 3 Feb, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
About

Join us at Village Underground for an unforgettable night as Warmer People and Dure Vie come together in a Paris to London style collaboration, bringing you a sensational blend of techno energy and European talent that is sure to ignite the renowned Villag...

You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Belaria, Mézigue, Olympe 4000

Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Doors open11:00 pm
700 capacity
Accessibility information

