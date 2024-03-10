DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Thus Love + Native Sun

DIFFERENT WRLD
Sun, 10 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsAsheville
$15.76
About

THUS LOVE is a band — but also so much more. The Brattleboro, Vermont trio stand together, a bond cemented by their experience as outsiders looking in. For THUS LOVE, DIY is an ethos that reflects not only their musical vision but their very existence as t...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Different Wrld.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Thus Love, Native Sun

Venue

DIFFERENT WRLD

701 Haywood Rd Suite 101, Asheville, NC 28806, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

