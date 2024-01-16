Top track

A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE HOSTING FASHION WEEK PARTY

Le Silencio
Tue, 16 Jan, 8:00 pm
DJParis
€30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About A Boogie Wit da Hoodie

Emerging from the Bronx in 2016 with a stage name derived from a private joke between friends, the rapper reached number one on the Billboard 200 in 2018 with his sophomore album, Hoodie SZN. Lending his verses to Khalid, Ed Sheeran and H.E.R, he’s perform Read more

Event information

A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE @ SILENCIO CLUB

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Silencio Club.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

A Boogie Wit da Hoodie

Venue

Le Silencio

142 Rue Montmartre, 75002 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

