This event will take place in EartH Kitchen. | Last entry 6pm
The third out of body pop party is here!
Free paints and art tools for all
Live dancers
Natural light
Comfy seating
No overcrowding
Free Moju vitality shots
Expect chords, syncopated rhy...
