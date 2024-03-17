Top track

Fiyahdred - Log On

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Out of Body Pop

EartH
Sun, 17 Mar, 12:30 pm
DJLondon
From £8.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Fiyahdred - Log On
Got a code?

About

This event will take place in EartH Kitchen. | Last entry 6pm

The third out of body pop party is here!

Free paints and art tools for all

Live dancers

Natural light

Comfy seating

No overcrowding

Free Moju vitality shots

Expect chords, syncopated rhy...

Presented by Out of Body Pop.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

3
Fiyahdred, DJ Winggold, Ariadne’s Labyrinth and 3 more

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Open in maps
Doors open12:30 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.