James Hype

Club Space Miami
Sun, 25 Feb, 11:00 pm
DJMiami
From $27The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sunday night into Monday morning on The Terrace.

From Miami, with love.

21+

Please check your DICE confirmation email for further details.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Link Miami Rebels
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

James Hype, Ms. Mada, Monoky

Venue

Club Space Miami

34 NE 11th St, Miami, FL 33132, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

