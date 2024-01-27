DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

This is Indie | Base Milano

BASE Milano
Sat, 27 Jan, 11:00 pm
PartyMilano
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Prima Festa del 2024 a Milano....are you ready?

This is Indie ritorna a BASE con il suo carico di hit indie pop e itpop. Un rito che si ripete e che raccoglie ormai da anni tantissimi ragazzi. Unica regola divertirsi, ballare e cantare a squarciagola.

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Offbeat SRLS.

Lineup

THIS IS INDIE

Venue

BASE Milano

Via Bergognone, 34, 20144 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

