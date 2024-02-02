DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
THE HOTTEST WEEKLY PARTY DESTINATION IS HERE EVERY FRIDAY NIGHT
DJ’S PLAYING THE BEST OF REGGAETON, PERREO, GUARACHA, LATIN VIBES, TOP 40’S, HIPHOP + ALL CLUB BANGERS!
2ND FLOOR MAIN ROOM- REGGAETON
ROOM 2 - HIPHOP / OPEN FORMAT
FEATURING A STATE OF TH...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.