Top track

KAROL G & Peso Pluma - QLONA

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Fiel Fridays ft. Dj Druvr LAs #1 18+ Club

Los Globos
Fri, 26 Jan, 10:00 pm
PartyLos Angeles
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

KAROL G & Peso Pluma - QLONA
Got a code?

About

THE HOTTEST WEEKLY PARTY DESTINATION IS HERE EVERY FRIDAY NIGHT

DJ’S PLAYING THE BEST OF REGGAETON, PERREO, GUARACHA, LATIN VIBES, TOP 40’S, HIPHOP + ALL CLUB BANGERS!

2ND FLOOR MAIN ROOM- REGGAETON

ROOM 2 - HIPHOP / OPEN FORMAT

FEATURING A STATE OF TH...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Fiel Fridays.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Los Globos

3040 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.