DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Freakout Weekender- Single Venue, Sunday

Belltown Yacht Club
Sun, 3 Mar, 5:00 pm
GigsSeattle
$25.14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Single Venue, One Day Pass. Entry to BYC, Sunday only.

There are a limited number of Single Venue Passes available.

Rose Haze

Shimmertraps

Brent Amaker and the Rodeo

Midnight High

Bolero!

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Belltown Yacht Club.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
BOLERO!, Brent Amaker and the Rodeo, Shimmertraps and 1 more

Venue

Belltown Yacht Club

2320 1st Avenue, Seattle, Washington 98121, United States
Doors open5:00 pm

