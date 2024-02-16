DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Tout Schuss : loto, tartiflette, bal, plus encore

Blonde Venus
Fri, 16 Feb, 7:00 pm
Food & drinkBordeaux
From €5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Événement en partenariat avec NP’Y. Un grand merci à eux pour leur participation généreuse : grâce à eux, vous allez peut-être pouvoir vous offrir une journée de ski !

Non vous ne rêvez pas, vendredi 16 février faites un Tout Schuss à Blonde Venus pour un...

Tout public
Présenté par BLONDE VENUS.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Blonde Venus

Cr Henri Brunet, 33300 Bordeaux, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

