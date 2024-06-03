Top track

Villagers - Nothing Arrived - Live from Spotify London

Villagers

La Maroquinerie
Mon, 3 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€31.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Après l'aventure kaléidoscopique du cinquième album de Villagers, Fever Dreams, le Dublinois Conor O'Brien revient avec un album intime, That Golden Time, dont la sortie est prévue pour le 10 mai.

Tout public
Présenté par Uni-T Production.
Lineup

Villagers

Venue

La Maroquinerie

23 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

