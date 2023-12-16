DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Asylum

The Bridge
Sat, 16 Dec, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£10
About

The Asylum present their final show of 2023 at Bow Bridge. A stellar lineup of underground house music.

Location across the road from Bromley-by-Bow Station.

Physical Photo ID is essential - Last entry 3am

DJs:

Shenin Amara (House Passion)

Wigman

Jer...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Shenin Amara.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

SHENIN AMARA, Wigman, Jaydaa and 2 more

Venue

The Bridge

Hancock Rd, London E3 3DA, UK
Doors open11:00 pm

