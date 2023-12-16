DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The Asylum present their final show of 2023 at Bow Bridge. A stellar lineup of underground house music.
Location across the road from Bromley-by-Bow Station.
Physical Photo ID is essential - Last entry 3am
DJs:
Shenin Amara (House Passion)
Wigman
Jer...
