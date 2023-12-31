DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Fin de año w/ Home Club x Radio Relativa

Siroco
Sun, 31 Dec, 11:45 pm
PartyMadrid
From €33.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

La Sala Siroco presenta un evento único en el que HOME X RELATIVA ALL STARS se dan cita en cabina. Estamos ante una combinación de residentes formada por 1st Degree representando a HOME CLUB y un conglomerado de los responsables de HOME IS IN THE R....

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Siroco Club, Home club y Radio Relativa
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Niki Lauda, 1st Degree

Venue

Siroco

Calle San Dimas, 3, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Doors open1:00 am

