New Year's Eve at Sleepwalk
Doors at 8pm.
$100 Tickets:
Live Music, 2 Rooms, 2 Hour Open Bar (9-11pm: Beer, Wine, Well & Lalo Tequila) & Champagne Toast at Midnight.
LIVE:
Sid Simons & The Darlings
Joseph King
& More.
DJ:
Julia Cumming
Psym...
