Celebration of Mac: Birthday Edition

Don Quixote
Fri, 19 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
PartyLos Angeles
$5

About

In addition to the annual September celebrations, the @MacMillerMemoir is hosting the second ever 'Celebration of Mac: Birthday Edition' in Los Angeles, California. All Mac Miller, all night long. Join us while we celebrate Mac's birthday together!

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Don Quixote.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Don Quixote

2811 E Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90023, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

