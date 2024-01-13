Top track

nara is neus - foreword, Pt. 2

Sacrée

Casa Montjuïc
12 Jan - 13 Jan 2024
TheatreBarcelona
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

"Sacrée" es un solo de danza contemporánea que reinterpreta la pieza de ballet clásico de Stravinski “La Consagración de la Primavera”.

La propuesta es una obra de la directora y coreógrafa Silvia Batet que reinterpreta los complejos ritmos creados por St...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Casa Montjuic.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Casa Montjuïc

Carrer De Vila I Vilà 65, 08004 Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

