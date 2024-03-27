DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

PLAY DEAD

Peckham Audio
Wed, 27 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£8.35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
No band conjures up carnage on the floors of venues like PLAY DEAD. Notching high praise from the likes of Steve Lamacq (6 Music, Spotlight Artist) for their nihilistic, Blur-like tales of societal woe and teenage angst in their songs - the punk rockers re...

Presented by CLUB.THE.MAMMOTH. & Blitzcat Records.
Peckham Audio

133 Rye Ln, Peckham, London SE15 4ST, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

