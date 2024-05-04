DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The 900

New Cross Inn
Sat, 4 May 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Be Sharp Promotions and New Cross Live present

The 900

The 900 are the UK's first and only Tony Hawk's Pro Skater cover band.

14+ (Under 16s to be accompanied)
Presented by New Cross Live / Be Sharp Promotions
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The 900

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

