DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Kings ~ A Drag King Show ~ Holiday Show

Kremwerk
Sat, 30 Dec, 6:00 pm
PartySeattle
From $11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

It's the eve of New Years Eve and you are cordially invited to join the dashing Kings of the PNW for a Holiday Show like no other. So dawn your gay apparel and get your tickets now to the longest running drag Kings, Things and Beings show in town.

Tickets...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Kremwerk.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Kremwerk

1809 Minor Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.