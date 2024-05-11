Top track

Enry-K - Mis 12

Enry-K

La3
Sat, 11 May 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsValencia
€15

About

con un trabajazo en la recámara, Enry-K vuelve para presentarlo en la ciudad de la luz

para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
organizado por @cero.en.conducta
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

ENRY-K

Venue

La3

Av. de Blasco Ibáñez, 111, 46022 València, Valencia, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

