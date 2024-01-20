DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

That Jazz! A Caberet

The Beehive SLC
Sat, 20 Jan, 7:00 pm
$24.42The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Come immerse yourself in an evening full of artistry in motion, as a collection of talented local performers share with you their love for a genre of art that has timelessly inspired so many...JAZZ. Performers will pay their homage to jazz in their own sty...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by The Beehive.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Beehive SLC

666 State Street, Salt Lake City, Utah 84111, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

