The Blond Beast

MARDUK

The Underworld
Fri, 12 Apr, 5:00 pm
GigsLondon
£40.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

The Blond Beast
About

MEMENTO : MORI

Marduk is a Swedish black metal band formed in Norrköping in 1990. The band released their debut full-length album, Dark Endless, in 1992 on No Fashion Records. Their name is derived from the Ancient Babylonian deity, Marduk.

This is a 14+ event. 14 and 15 year old’s MUST be accompanied by an adult
Presented by The Underworld.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Skaphos, Doodswens, ORIGIN and 1 more

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Doors open5:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

