From the deepest and darkest soul-snatching pits of the
inescapable swampy hellscape known as Florida, arose an
unlikely glimmer of light… The Sponges. Blending classic
scrunchy-faced funk with next level bass house production,
The Sponges have carved
Join us as we welcome The Sponges to Space Banana for an exclusive 90 min set.
Support TBA
