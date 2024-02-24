Top track

The Sponges - Space Funk '75

The Sponges

Space Banana
Sat, 24 Feb, 9:00 pm
GigsBoise
From $32.75

The Sponges - Space Funk '75
About The Sponges

From the deepest and darkest soul-snatching pits of the

inescapable swampy hellscape known as Florida, arose an

unlikely glimmer of light… The Sponges. Blending classic

scrunchy-faced funk with next level bass house production,

The Sponges have carved

Event information

Join us as we welcome The Sponges to Space Banana for an exclusive 90 min set.

Support TBA

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Half Weekend.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Sponges

Venue

Space Banana

816 West Bannock Street, Boise, Idaho 83702, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

