Mez - Next In Grime

Meltout: Mez & Grandmixxer, Woody Cook, Travs Presents + More

Hootananny Brixton
Sat, 3 Feb, 9:00 pm
From £9.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

After a BIG 2023 Meltout return to Brixton for their first show of the year.

Last year they shelled various shows at the venue w/ heavyweights like Flowdan, Scrufizzer, Jordy & Killa P, and this FEB they kick things off with a bang, with a BIG fire lineup...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hootananny Brixton.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Mez, Grandmixxer, Grandmixxer & Mez and 3 more

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open9:00 pm

