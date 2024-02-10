Top track

Johnny Mox

Officina MECA APS
Sat, 10 Feb, 9:00 pm
GigsFerrara
€6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sabato 10 Febbraio arriva a Officina MECA Johnny Mox, per presentare il suo ultimo lavoro "Anni Venti".

opening: TBA

→ Apertura porte ore 21.00 / Inizio live ore 21.30

* L'ingresso è riservato ai soci Arci - è attivo il tesseramento 2023-24, cerca la a...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Ass. Officina Meca APS.

Lineup

Johnny Mox

Venue

Officina MECA APS

Viale Cavour, 189, 44122 Ferrara FE, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

