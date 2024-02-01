DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Gabe Guthrie & The Galacic Ghouls / Citrosonics

Cobra Lounge
Thu, 1 Feb, 7:00 pm
$12.49The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Cobra Lounge presents...

Gabe Guthrie & The Galactic Ghouls
w/ The Citrosonics and Luscia Jane

This is a 17+ event.
Presented by Cobra Lounge.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Luscia Jane, The Citrosonics, Gabe Guthrie & The Galactic Ghouls

Venue

Cobra Lounge

235 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

