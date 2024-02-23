Top track

Down For You

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Holy Goof - Testing 2 [LONDON]

XOYO
Fri, 23 Feb, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
From £10.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Down For You
Got a code?

About Holy Goof

Name a European dance festival, and it’s likely bassline mastermind Holy Goof has spun his high-voltage tracks there, from Creamfields to Glastonbury, Boomtown to Tomorrowland. Hailing from Coventry, the DJ and producer’s sets and releases – including his Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

After being in the studio relentlessly for the past six months, Holy Goof has released his brand new Testing Series, which has allowed everyone to be involved in, voting on which tracks get uploaded online. The feedback and responses have been incredible,...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Weird Science.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Holy Goof

Venue

XOYO

32-37 Cowper St, London EC2A 4AP
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
800 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.