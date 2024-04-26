Top track

Cosmo

Eremo Club
Fri, 26 Apr, 9:00 pm
GigsMolfetta
€32.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Nella primavera 2024 Cosmo torna a esibirsi dal vivo a Molfetta, e questa volta lo fa stupendo tutti con l’annuncio che in questi nuovi concerti verrà presentata per la prima volta nuova musica.

Cosmo porterà sul palco dell’Eremo Club, accompagnato da una...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Bass Culture.

Cosmo

Venue

Eremo Club

Via Giovinazzo, 70056 Molfetta Bari, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

