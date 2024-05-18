Top track

Punk Rock Factory w/ Thomas Nicholas Band

Soulbelly BBQ
Sat, 18 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLas Vegas
$32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

High energy, punk rock powerhouses Punk Rock Factory make easy work of their special brand of punk covers.

Formed in 2014 Peej (vocals, guitar), Benj (bass, vocals), Ryan (guitar) and Kob (drums, vocals), were drawn together for their love of great music....

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Pulsar Presents.
Lineup

Thomas Nicholas Band, Punk Rock Factory

Venue

Soulbelly BBQ

1327 South Main Street, Las Vegas, Nevada 89104, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

