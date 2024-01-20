DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Fern Brady: WIP

The Bill Murray
Sat, 20 Jan, 2:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£8.34The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Come see Fern work out material for her new tour. As seen on Taskmaster, Live at the Apollo, Frankie Boyle’s New World Order, Roast Battle, Russell Howard, Jonathan Ross’ Comedy Club. As heard on BBC Sound’s Wheel of Misfortune podcast, the News Quiz and t...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Fern Brady

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open1:30 pm

