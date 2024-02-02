DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Capelli cotonati, glitter e fuseaux: gli anni ‘80 tornano finalmente a Roma per festeggiare un coloratissimo Carnevale!
📆 Venerdì 2 Febbraio 2024
📌 Monk - Roma
⚡️ 𝟴𝟬𝘀 𝗡𝗘𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗗𝗜𝗘 - The Party
🎟️ Prevendite online consigliatissime
𝟴𝟬𝘀 𝗡�...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.