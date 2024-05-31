Top track

Ace of Spades

Motörheadache

The Boileroom
Fri, 31 May 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsGuildford
£17

Event information

A top class and authentic tribute to the late, great

Lemmy Kilmister and his band, Motörhead.

Motörheadache is a three-piece tribute to Lemmy's musical career with Motörhead from 1975 to 2015. Set up by lifelong Motörhead fan Rob Campbell on Rickenbacker...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by The Boileroom.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Motorheadache

Venue

The Boileroom

13 Stoke Fields, Guildford GU1 4LS, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
275 capacity

